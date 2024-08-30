The production of Twisted Metal: Season 2 continues at Peacock, with new episodes of the TV series getting into the thick of things through thestart of filmingas some evidence photo published by Deadline.
Confirmation also arrives new cast introductionswith additional actors and actresses who enrich the panorama of varied characters that characterizes the television adaptation of the PlayStation video game series.
The cast has added Saylor Bell Curda (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead) and Lisa Gilroy (Interior Chinatown), in various recurring roles throughout the season.
An ever-growing cast
They will join the already present Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, with the former playing a leading role in the history of Twisted Metal.
Season 2 also sees the return of Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett, while other additions include Anthony Carrigan, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim and Tiana Okoye.
The story of the TV series is a reinterpretation of that of the video game series, and sees Mackie play a driver who, in exchange for a better life, agrees to transport a mysterious package through a post-apocalyptic landscape full of dangers and assassins of various kinds.
Aiding him is a combative car thief (Beatriz), with whom he faces hordes of unsavory characters.
#Twisted #Metal #Season #Filming #Begins #Photos #Actors #Cast
Leave a Reply