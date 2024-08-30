The production of Twisted Metal: Season 2 continues at Peacock, with new episodes of the TV series getting into the thick of things through thestart of filmingas some evidence photo published by Deadline.

Confirmation also arrives new cast introductionswith additional actors and actresses who enrich the panorama of varied characters that characterizes the television adaptation of the PlayStation video game series.

The cast has added Saylor Bell Curda (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead) and Lisa Gilroy (Interior Chinatown), in various recurring roles throughout the season.