













Twisted Metal reveals the first trailer of its series with everything and the fearsome Sweet Tooth | EarthGamer

While Anthony Mackie’s character is nobody’s name, we do get a glimpse of Sweet Tooth the clown at the end. This character has been the face of Twisted Metal since its inception, so it could not be missing in this adaptation. We also see that he will ride in his iconic and scary ice cream cart.

At the end of the advance it is confirmed the premiere date for this series: July 27, 2023. Unfortunately for Latin American fans, this series will only be available on Peacock. This is a streaming service that so far is only found in the United States.

This trailer doesn’t show us much of the plot of Twisted Metalbut let us see that the tone will be somewhat crazy. After all, the video game saga was never characterized by its deep plots, but by its frenetic vehicular combat. Will they see it if they get the chance?

What is Twisted Metal?

Twisted Metal is a saga of video games belonging to Sony Interactive Entertainment. In it, players participate in crazy combat with different vehicles and use weapons to eliminate their rivals, all with a touch of black humor.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

In the field of video games, the saga has been missing since 2012, when its last title came out. That same year it was announced that she would have a movie, but it was canceled in 2017. Now it seems that she finally found her chance to return in the form of a series. Do you think it will renew interest in the franchise?

