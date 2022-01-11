As you surely already know, Sony is doing a reboot of Twisted metal for him PlayStation 5, which would coincide with the television series planned for 2023. Apparently, Lucid Games, authors of Destruction All-Stars, they were responsible behind this project, but a new report suggests that another studio will now handle this game.

According to information from VGC, the development of this new Twisted metal has changed at the hands of Firesprite, who are currently also working on Horizon Call of the Mountain for PSVR 2. At the time of writing it is unknown why Sony made the decision to take the project away from Lucid Games, but the reception it had Destruction All-Stars last year might have something to do with it.

As for the series of Twisted Metal, It is said to be a comedy with action elements, where a messenger will be forced to navigate a post-apocalyptic world dominated by looters in vehicles, including the iconic Sweet tooth. We do not know if the game will share the same fiction as the series, but for now we will have to wait until we have additional details.

Editor’s note: In case this information turns out to be true, then we could say that things are not going well at all within the development of this game. I mean, it’s still too early to assume this, but a developer change is usually never good news.

