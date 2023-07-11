













Twisted Metal will place us twenty years after an event that practically ended the world. TOHere we will follow a messenger who must take a mysterious package to another region. However, the path will be filled with various dangers, including the satanic clown Sweet Tooth.

The advance already lets us see that it will not be a dramatic series at all. But it will fully embrace the craziest elements of the video game. With a lot of humor and of course several battles between post apocalyptic vehicles. We’ll see if other characters from the games make an appearance.

series of Twisted Metal will be rated for adults only, allowing them to do more with the original work. If we add to this that the writers of Deadpool and Zombieland participated, then we can be sure that the laughs will not be lacking.. Will you see it when it opens?

What do we know about Twisted Metal?

Twisted Metal is a series based on the PlayStation exclusive video games of the same name. These put players in control of different vehicles with the aim of eliminating their rivals with different weapons. Something that the series will respect a lot.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

All of its 10 episodes will be released simultaneously on July 27 on the streaming service, Peacock. It is not yet known where the series will be broadcast for the Latin American public. So those interested will have to be aware of news. What did you think of this trailer?

