PlayStation Production is gaining momentum. PlayStation’s TV and Cinema division has nailed it with The Last of Us TV series and now gives us a first look at what we can expect for the future, precisely for twisted metal. PlayStation has in fact released the first one official trailer from the Peacock TV series. You can see it below in the company’s official tweet.

As we already knew, Twisted Metal will arrive on July 27th, at least in the US, via Peacock. In Italy, Peacock is part of Sky and Now. At the moment, however, we do not have precise details on the distribution in the boot.

The trailer shows us Antonie Mackie – already seen in the official poster -, who in recent years is known for having played the role of Falcon and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Twisted Metal he will play John Doe, a milkman who talks too much and remembers too little. His purpose will be to deliver a package, to make it he will have to go through hell. Joining him will be Quiet (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz), a car thief.

The Twisted Metal TV series will consist of 10 episodes: the duration is about 30 minutes each. Tell us, what do you think of this trailer? Does it really make you experience the atmosphere of the game?