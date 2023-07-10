Peacock posted the official trailer from the television series Of twisted metalthe promising live action transposition of the famous combat racer produced by Sony exclusively for PlayStation since 1995.
After the trailer of the Summer Game Fest, Twisted Metal shows itself with a video denser in content, in which the characters and settings that we will be able to see starting from July 27 are introduced.
The tone of the show is obviously out of whack, set in one post-apocalyptic scenario where violence reigns supreme and where Anthony Mackie’s character would risk his life for… rolls of toilet paper.
The intellectual properties of PlayStation on TV
Twisted Metal is just one of television projects related to the intellectual properties of PlayStation, as we know. The TV series of The Last of Us, for example, has recently been very successful, and there is more and more insistent talk of a show dedicated to God of War.
There is no doubt that the Sony franchises have enormous potential when it comes to television or cinematic transpositions, and in fact the Uncharted film with Tom Holland has also achieved good results, with receipts of over 400 million dollars.
#Twisted #Metal #official #trailer #television #series #Peacock
Leave a Reply