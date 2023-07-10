Peacock posted the official trailer from the television series Of twisted metalthe promising live action transposition of the famous combat racer produced by Sony exclusively for PlayStation since 1995.

After the trailer of the Summer Game Fest, Twisted Metal shows itself with a video denser in content, in which the characters and settings that we will be able to see starting from July 27 are introduced.

The tone of the show is obviously out of whack, set in one post-apocalyptic scenario where violence reigns supreme and where Anthony Mackie’s character would risk his life for… rolls of toilet paper.