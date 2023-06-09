twisted metalthe television series based on the PlayStation franchise of the same name, was shown with a new trailer during the Summer Game Fest 2023. The characters of John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett / Samoa Joe) appear in the video.

A few weeks after the first Twisted Metal trailer, the show is therefore back to being seen with a skit in which two of the characters become the protagonists of a decidedly physical confrontation, but which seems one-way: Sweet Tooth seems unbeatable.

However, when it seems like the end for John Doe, the two find some kind of agreement and become friends, or at least this is the feeling: to understand how things really are we will have to wait for the series to be aired on the Peacock platform.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Twisted Metal will try to bring to the screen the frenetic races and very violent clashes that made the original game famous, the progenitor of the combat racers who could return with a new experience on PS5 according to some rumors.