After the success of the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier up Disney +, Anthony Mackie is preparing to make its appearance also in the next chapter dedicated to Captain America. However, Mackie is also engaged in other projects, such as the tv series about the Twisted Metal gamealso revealing when shooting starts.

During a recent red carpet, the actor was asked about the various projects he is working on, and Mackie replied that filming on his next project should begin shortlynamely the series on Twisted Metal.

The original video game was published by Sony Computer Entertainment for PlayStation way back in 1995, presenting a rather insane plot. Twisted Metal it is in fact focused on a competition where various contenders lead gods vehicles modified to destroy each other. The winner of the tournament will have the opportunity to make a wish of their choice, which the organizer who created the competition, led by the mysterious Calypso, will have to grant him regardless of size or even reality.

Speaking of live-action, Mackie stated: «My next Twisted Metal project will be on Peacock TV and I’m about to start shooting. If you remember the video game, it’s just us driving cars and blowing things up, and trying to get to New San Francisco.“.

Therefore, the plot seems to resume the aggressive and absurd tones of the videogame, but nothing has been revealed yet. Anthony Mackie also spoke of Captain America 4but also in this case fans will have to wait a long time before being able to see the film in theaters: “I haven’t started shooting yet. I’ll start shooting in a few weeks“.

Anthony Mackie’s words suggest that he is really busy right now and, therefore, it will have to wait before Twisted Metal and Captain America hit the screens. We remind you that on our site you can find an article about the reboot of the Twisted Metal video game.