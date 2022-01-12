I study Firesprite, recently acquired by PlayStation, has taken the reins of the reboot of Twisted Metal (for now not yet officially announced) previously in the hands of Lucid Games (according to rumors) and has hired the director of Motorstorm, at least this is what is indicated by VGC.

VGC already reported earlier this week that Destruction All Stars studio Lucid had stopped developing a Twisted Metal reboot. However, the report has been expanded and, according to what has been indicated, the British Firesprite is the developer now in charge of the Twisted Metal project.

VGC says it doesn’t know why Sony decided to move Twisted Metal development from Lucid to Firesprite, but notes that the two teams are barely 15 minutes apart at Liverpool (United Kingdom). Also, it appears that some of Lucid’s staff are moving to Firesprite, so the proximity would help.

Destruction AllStars

In particular, Matt Southern – director of various Motorstorms and original creator of DriveClub – has abandoned his role as game director at Lucid and moved, with the same role, to Firesprite. It’s unclear whether Southern is working on this new game or one of Firesprite’s various other projects, such as the recently announced Horizon Call of the Mountain, though.

As always, we remind you that what is indicated is the result of a report from a known source, but must always be classified as a rumor. There may be some inaccuracies as indicated by VGC, which obviously has not disclosed its sources.