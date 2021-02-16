The Last of Us and Uncharted are some of the PlayStation video games that will be adapted for the small screen and cinema, respectively. However, neither will have the dose of action and adrenaline of Twisted Metal, the franchise with more than 20 years that will finally be turned into a series.

To the delight of its followers, the project is going well, according to The Illuminerdi. Likewise, it will keep the essence of the first videogames as it is “a high-octane action comedy about an outsider trying to improve his own life.”

What can we expect from Twisted metal, the series?

According to the specialized media, the series would take place in an apocalyptic world and the protagonist would have to deliver a mysterious package together with a violent car thief at the slightest provocation. That will not be an easy task due to several intruders who have vehicles capable of demolishing and creating great destruction, such as Nedles Kane.

The character is an insane clown-like man who drives an ice cream truck that has the name of Sweeth Tooth, which also serves to refer to the driver. Much has been said about his participation in the story, but also which actor will bring him to life in the adaptation.

What the fans weren’t expecting is that the character would have a small stake. Also, the person in charge of interpreting it would be nothing less than Will Arnett, actor known for his work in comedy and voicing Batman in the LEGO film saga.

Twisted Metal – official synopsis

The game’s plot revolves around a man named Calypso, the host of a vehicular tournament called Twisted Metal. In this game, several modified vehicle drivers must destroy the other vehicles in an attempt to be the last one alive.

Movies and series, latest news: