Shown the first poster of the TV series twisted metal, arriving July 27, 2023 on video streaming service Peacock. Protagonist of the poster and of the series is Antonie Mackiewho we can see driving a car with machine guns mounted above the front wheels.

The atmosphere you breathe looking at the poster is the same as the video game seriescreated by David Jaffe, between the vehicle with the clown’s head in the background, the flames in the foreground at the bottom of the image and the missiles and explosions that form the background and frame of the logo.

The Twisted Metal series was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, former screenwriters of Deadpool and sees Mackie play the role of John Doe, a talkative milkman in the grip of a strong amnesia. But someone will promise to change his life if he delivers a certain package. The mission seems simple, except that hell divides him from his destination.

There will be help Quiet (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz), an impulsive and reckless car thief. Other performers are Neve Campbell as Raven, Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, Richard Cabral as Loud and WWE professional wrestler Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth.

In total the series will consist of ten episodes about 30 minutes each. The production is in the hands of Sony Pictures TV, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television.