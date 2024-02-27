A live service game Of Twisted Metal it would have been deleted as a consequence of the layoffs that occurred at Sony: this was reported by Jason Schreier, Bloomberg journalist, who cited a source close to the situation.

According to Schreier's information, the title in question was in development at Firespritebut it was in no way a product close to publication, but rather in the early stages of production and still without final approval from Sony.

As mentioned, the Firesprite game deletion it occurred due to the dismissal of nine hundred people by PlayStation, announced by Sony in the last few hours.