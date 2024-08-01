Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 21:28

Two political maneuvers put together last week changed the electoral board in Minas Gerais. Days after the former mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, joined the Republicans to support Mauro Tramonte’s (Republicans) pre-candidacy for mayor of the capital of Minas Gerais, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) closed a deal to nominate Luísa Barreto (Novo), his former Secretary of Planning, as his running mate.

As a result, Zema and Kalil, who were opponents in the 2022 election for governor of Minas Gerais and have a long history of disagreements and exchanges of barbs, will share the stage in the Belo Horizonte election.

Unlikely alliances are nothing new in Belo Horizonte. In 2008, the PT and PSDB, which polarized Minas Gerais politics at the time, supported the election of Márcio Lacerda (then in the PSB) as mayor. He brought together on the same platform Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Aécio Neves (PSDB) and Fernando Pimentel (PT), respectively president of the Republic, governor and mayor of Belo Horizonte at the time.

Zema confirmed his support for Tramonte at a lunch with the pre-candidate, Luísa and other allies this Wednesday, the 31st, at the Administrative City. The expectation is that the ticket will be announced publicly in the coming days and made official at the conventions of both parties scheduled for next Saturday, the 3rd.

“I am not an enemy, I am an adversary of the governor and I will not change my opinion about his government,” Kalil said in an interview with Bandnews FM radio in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday. “Luísa is a great person and I congratulated the people for bringing someone like her,” he added, when asked if the alliance bothered him.

With a degree in public policy and government management, Luísa Barreto left the PSDB in 2022 after the party broke with Zema and joined the Novo party. Initially, the governor launched her as a pre-candidate for mayor, but made the reservation that growth in the polls was necessary for the candidacy to be consolidated, which did not happen.

Still a member of the PSDB, Luísa received 1.4% of the votes for mayor of Belo Horizonte in 2020. She took on the role of Secretary of Planning for the Minas Gerais government in 2021, a position she held until June, when she stepped down to run for election.

Mauro Tramonte is a state deputy and hosts a police program on Record Minas in the afternoons. He is leading the race with 25% of voting intentions, according to a Quaest poll released on July 16. Bolsonarist Bruno Engler (PL) has 12% and João Leite (PSDB), 11%.

Zema’s rivals and until last week Kalil’s party colleagues in the PSD, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, will support the mayor and candidate for reelection Fuad Noman, who was the vice president of the former Atlético director and took over after Kalil left the City Hall to run for state governor. Fuad appears in the Quaest survey with 9%, the same score as federal Duda Salabert (PDT). Senator Carlos Viana (Podemos), with 8%, and federal deputy Rogério Correia (PT), with 7%, are technically tied with them.