When the United Kingdom authorities believed they had between a rock and a hard place Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the disappearance and subsequent murder of Madeleine McCann, the three-year-old girl who disappeared from her bed on the night of May 3, 2007 in a tourist center in Praia da Luz, in Portugal, the witness who accused him threatened to stop offering help to solve the case. The news caused astonishment, since it is a key piece in the investigation.

A few months ago, Helge B. revealed the crude details of the moment in which the 46-year-old man confessed to him the crime that, apparently, was perpetrated by his friend and provided more information about how he met him. However, sources close to the German investigation, the country where the accused lives, stated that the witness would back down from the accusations.

A key statement: ‘He told me she didn’t scream’

The police seek to conclude the case and finally catch Christian B, something they believed was easy to achieve thanks to the statements of his former friend, who became a fundamental piece for the case.

“I met him in a parking lot in Portugal. He seemed like someone good. As time went by, we became closer and she began to open up more about his life of crime. He told me he used to sneak into hotels. He was a good climber. “I normally entered through the balconies,” he said in June of this year in an exclusive interview with the German newspaper, BILD.

@TheSunreports Madeleine McCann case against Christian B falling apart as key witness threatens to stop helping police.

On one of the occasions when Brueckner was arrested by the police in Praia da Luz, the site of the hotel where Madeleine stayed the day she disappeared from the map, Helge went to his friend’s apartment – now detained – for reasons he did not reveal. There, he discovered something that stunned him.

“When I arrived at the place, the door was open. I went in, searched the house and found a video camera, a bunch of films and a gun. Then I went back to my house, where I had a big TV, and watched the first videos. I thought they were ordinary recordings until I saw a video with an older woman“, held.

He then offered more details about it: “You could see how someone was whipping her. She was tied up and lying on a bed. She had goggles on and she couldn’t see anything. Towards the end of the recording, the aggressor sat down, a few meters from the victim, and took off the mask he was wearing. I saw it was Brueckner.”

He also found another footage, but this time it was of a younger girl, between 13 and 14 years old. and with more chilling details. “That day I knew what kind of person she was,” she said.

Given the above, the man spoke with a police friend and his lawyer, who advised him not to report the crime. For this reason, he threw away the gun that was at the site and sold the video camera. “When I left Portugal, I left the videos in my truck. Today I don’t know where they are,” she said.

After the unexpected discovery, the main witness in the case and Brueckner met again a year after the little girl was reported missing, in 2008. “We met at the Dragon Festival, in Orgiva, Spain. It was hard for me. I knew what this man had done,” she said.

“When we sat down, he asked me why I hadn’t returned to Portugal. I told him that since a girl had disappeared there, the place was full of checkpoints police and that didn’t help me. I also seemed confused for not understanding how a little girl could vanish without a trace,” she recalled. It was then that the alleged abductor of the three-year-old girl admitted: “She didn’t scream.”

“He realized I understood what he was talking about. The next day, he escaped,” he continued in his story. “Around 3 or 4 in the morning, she got into her motorhome and left aimlessly. When I woke up, I spoke to the neighbors and they themselves confirmed that she had left the place,” he concluded.

One of the letters that Christian Brueckner wrote as a relief. Photo: Daily Mail @NickEdwards)

Why could everything come to nothing?

Despite the statements, which became essential, according to The Sun, in Current sources close to the investigation alarmed that the man could soon refuse to argue his claims in court.

“It is said that Helge B is about to withdraw his evidence. She was paid a huge sum to repeat his statement in a German newspaper and now he is offline. It simply serves to show you what type of people you are dealing with and their credibility as witnesses,” said a woman linked to the case in dialogue with the aforementioned media.

For its part, the fMcCann’s investigative prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, said he was not aware of the witness’s change of heart.. However, he assured that his statements are very important: “Anyone who has said something should be measured by it. Witnesses are subject to the duty to tell the truth: they have to testify. “You can’t just pick something like that.”

As they stated, The threats to withdraw from the case occurred when Christian B distributed letters of pleading to his acquaintances with the request that they support him if he went to trial. The man currently faces charges of rape and sexual crimes against young people that occurred in recent years.

Madeleine’s disappearance from the hotel where she was staying one night in 2007 shocked the international community. Photo: Luis Forra. EFE file

Meanwhile, Gerry and Kate, the girl’s parents, remain expectant and under great anguish to find out what happened to their daughter that summer of 2007.

Despite the false leads and thousands of kilometers traveled, they hope to put an end to the investigation and bring a little peace of mind in the face of so much uncertainty.

