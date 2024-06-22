loan Danilo Peña, five years old, disappeared after going out to look for oranges in the El Algarrobal area (Argentina), near the Corrientes town of 9 de Julio, on Thursday, June 13.

According to the criteria of

The search operation includes more than 800 rescuers, firefighters, police and Army personnel. The Ministry of Security activated the Sofia Alert.

The Justice ordered “preventive detention without a period” for the crime of abandonment of a person for Bernardino Benítez, an uncle of the boy, and for two other people who took him to a property located 600 meters from the house of Catalina Peña, the grandmother. of the child.

Three more suspects arrested in Loan case

This Friday night, the Public Prosecutor’s Office arrested three people allegedly involved in the disappearance of Loan Peña. The information was confirmed by prosecutor Guillermo Barry in statements to ‘LN +’, where he specified that those arrested would be the commissioner of the town of 9 de Julio, Walter Maciel; municipal official Victoria Caillava and her partner.

According to investigation sources, the expert reports carried out with luminol determined the discovery of remaining blood in the trunk and the back seat of the official’s and her husband’s vehicles.

🔴 ALERT 🔴 There would be traces of Loan in one of the assessed cars 👉 Control of the vehicle would belong to the official who was at the lunch with the family of Loan Danilo Peña, the missing five-year-old boy.#Loan pic.twitter.com/7FGVDzc21e — A24.com (@A24COM) June 22, 2024

Besides, The integrated pairs of sniffer dogs and their guides found Loan’s scent trail in the car of the municipal official of 9 de Julio and her husband. This indication would support the presumption that those vehicles would have been used to transport Loan.

For the Public Ministry, the accused would have delivered Loan to another person in Chaco. The afternoon Loan disappeared, the official and her husband traveled to Chaco and could not explain what activity they carried out.

The detained municipal official, who would have been identified as Victoria Caillava, had participated in lunch at Loan’s grandmother’s house a few minutes before the minor’s trace was lost.

The arrests were ordered by the provincial justice, where the file for Loan’s disappearance is being processed and whose representatives had ordered in the last few hours the evidentiary measures that led to these new arrests.

The hypothesis that the minor had been the victim of a kidnapping began to take concrete shape after the intense searches that left no indication that Loan had been lost in the area known as El Algarrobal. More than a thousand firefighters, police from several provinces, federal forces and even Army personnel had participated in that search, with the use of drones, night and thermal scopes, a helicopter and tactical divers who worked in the area’s lagoons.

Faced with the hypothesis that there was a kidnapping, a parallel file was opened in the Federal Justice, since the investigation of this crime is outside provincial jurisdiction. This was reported tonight, a few hours before the new arrests became known, by the news site of the Attorney General’s Office, www.fiscales.gob.ar. “The federal prosecutor of Goya, Mariano De Guzmán, requested this Friday the collaboration of the Office of the Prosecutor for Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Protex),” the Public Ministry website stated.

“Given the opening of a federal investigation by the Federal Court of Goya, prosecutor De Guzmán, with the collaboration of Protex, led by federal prosecutor Alejandra Mángano and attorney general Marcelo Colombo, is producing security measures. evidence, given the possibility of the commission of a crime that could have been perpetrated beyond the limits of the jurisdiction of the Goya Ufic, taking into account the geographical location in which Loan Danilo Peña was last seen and the time that has elapsed since his disappearance. In effect, the criminal investigation in federal jurisdiction is intended for the adoption of evidentiary measures aimed at elucidating the subsistence of some criminal hypothesis of a federal nature,” it was explained in the aforementioned news site.

SOFIA ALERT 🚨

Urgent search for Loan Danilo Peña, 5 years old. He was last seen on June 13, 2024. He has a scar on his head, right where he has a whorl and measures 0.90 cm. If you saw it, do not hesitate to call 134. You can help by sharing #SofiaAlert #Loan pic.twitter.com/r9gXtfxf2P — Kahlé Bravo (@dameunlimoncito) June 18, 2024

So far, the case had three detainees: Bernardino Benítez, the boy’s uncle; Daniel Ramírez, known as Fierrito, and Mónica del Carmen Millapi. They were charged with abandonment of person. Millapi and Benítez had testified this Thursday for the first time in this case. It turned out that both maintained their stories that Loan had gotten lost while looking for oranges.

La Nación (Argentina) 7 GDA