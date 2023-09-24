Months after some details of the alleged murderer Daniel Sancho were revealed, the authorities revealed new clues that would be a key piece in this case that went around the world due to the plot that developed since the doctor’s murder was revealed. Colombian.

For two months, the authorities in charge of the investigation have worked to collect every clue and testimony of several people, including Thai agents, in order to clarify the case of Daniel Sancho. The man is still being held in a Thai prison awaiting the judge’s sentence that would be given in the coming weeks.

However, the lawyers and prosecutors in the case consider that even with everything that is known about the case, There are many unknowns that have not been resolved, which means that the true reasons why the murderer acted that way are not known.

New evidence

According to authorities, the murder occurred last August 5, 2023 and Daniel Sancho would have bought plane tickets to return to Spain on August 23 of the same year. Which would be a sign that the man did not have everything planned, as the lawyers in the case had revealed in previous days.

This was made known through an interview with Elimio Cortés, a professor in criminal law on the ‘Xplica’ program on La Sexta, where he stated that everything depended on how things were seen.

“In law, everything depends on the lens with which you look, it could also be said that this was a kind of trick on his part to precisely not justify that premeditation… They will be those previous acts that coincidentally were predetermined to produce the result of deathregardless of whether he had a ticket, or whether he didn’t have one,” Emilio added.

This would be of great help to clarify the white points that still do not have an answer, but that are expected to be resolved on the day of the trial, when the sentence for Daniel Sancho will be announced, the alleged murderer of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

DANIELA GONZÁLEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

