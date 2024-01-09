Daniel Alves He remains in prison awaiting the trial he will face next month, accused of sexual abuse of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

The preventive detention will come to an end with the trial that will begin on February 5 at 10:00 a.m. and will also extend on the 6th and 7th of the same month, as reported by the Barcelona Court.

The Barcelona Prosecutor's Office is asking for nine years in prison for the former Brazilian international, in addition to ten years of supervised freedom and compensation of 150,000 euros for the victim, while the private prosecution raises the prison request to twelve years, the maximum penalty established in the Spanish Penal Code for a crime of this type.

In the public hearing last month, the court confirmed the resolution that the instructor issued at the end of the investigation and decreed the opening of the soccer player's trial.

Neymar intercedes

The case has taken a turn in the last few hours after it became known about the influence that the footballer is having. Neymar.



The footballer, who is currently off the field due to a knee injury, will provide financial and legal help to his friend Alves.

According to Brazilian media UOL, Neymar, through his father, transferred him 150,000 euros which would have been used to pay the Spanish courts the fine called “mitigating compensation for the damage caused” that could provide him with substantial help in seeking to reduce the sentence if he were found guilty.

Furthermore, Dani Alves appointed as his representative Gustavo Xistoone of the oldest legal representatives of Neymar's father's companies and removed Dinorah Santana, his ex-wife, from managing his assets.

