The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, revealed this Tuesday, December 26, that the Venezuelan rapper Canserbero would have been murdered by his former manager and would not have committed suicide, as had been determined until now. In a video, Natalia Améstica confesses to having stabbed the artist and her husband, the rapper's producer. Six people are detained, including the brothers of the woman who allegedly helped disrupt the crime scene.

A 180 degree turn in the case of the death of Venezuelan rapper Canserbero. This Tuesday, December 26, the Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, released a video of the artist's former manager, Natalia Améstica, in which he confesses to having murdered him.

A confession that reinforces the Prosecutor's hypothesis that it is false that the rapper committed suicide. Until now, it was believed that on the night of January 20, 2015—almost nine years ago—the rapper would have killed his producer Carlos Molnar, Améstica's husband, and then would have taken his own life.

This image distributed by the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) shows the Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, speaking during a press conference at the Prosecutor's Office headquarters in Caracas on December 26, 2023. AFP – JESUS ​​VARGAS

However, in the video Améstica says that that day the two men arrived at her house where she made them tea to which she added two Ampran pills, a drug mostly used to treat anxiety states.

Later, she relates that when the two were in a state of drowsiness, she first attacked her husband with a stab in the neck and then attacked him from behind.

“The one who sees me is Tirone (Canserbero) and he is very worried, but he was also sleepy. I told him that it was an attack of anger and that I couldn't control myself,” says Améstica in the video.

Later, she claims that the rapper fell asleep on the couch and that it was at that moment that she stabbed him twice.

The woman says that after committing the double murder she called her brother and it was he who, along with three members of the Sebin (Bolivarian National Intelligence Service), helped her modify the crime scene to make it look like a suicide.

According to the version disclosed in the video, they would have stabbed Molnar further and also hit the rapper in the face. Then, they would have thrown Canserbero's body out the window.

Améstica also narrates that she – who was considered the only “witness” of the events – would have acted to ask the neighbors for help and that her brother bribed the officials of the CICPC (Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps) with ” $10,000 to finish fixing the scene that they had already left ready.”

The reopening and investigation of the case

In March, the Ombudsman's Office had reopened the case. Then, Améstica was summoned to testify again about what happened. The woman came to the country from Chile, where she had fled after the events.

The new investigation, in which nearly 50 people participated, led the Prosecutor's Office to determine that there were alterations and inconsistencies. Some that have now been clarified with the new findings.

“Today the thesis that it was a suicide was 100% ruled out (…) the thesis of murder for economic reasons is being imposed,” said the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, during a televised address.

According to Améstica, everything began after he learned that he was not going to receive payment from Molnar after having organized and planned a Canserbero tour in Chile.

“I wanted them to pay me for the tickets I had bought plus a percentage for having organized the tour,” he says. And he adds that the rapper himself had told her that he no longer wanted her to serve as his manager.

On the other hand, the prosecutor specified that there are already six people detained for these events, among them the Améstica brothers. In addition, other arrest warrants have been issued against two prosecutors “who covered up” the truth, Cicpc detectives and an officer from the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) who obstructed Justice. The arrest of the coroner who examined Canserbero's body was also requested.

Who was Cancerbero?

Tirone González, known artistically as Canserbero, was a Venezuelan artist who left his mark on Latin American rap. He was born in 1988 in Caracas, the capital of the Latin American country, and died at the age of 27.

The artist's style was marked by his raw lyrics and his enormous commitment and social denunciation.

He began his career in 2009 and quickly became one of the rap leaders in the region and his lyrics especially touched the young people of his country. As shown an article from 'Tiempo Latino' It addressed topics such as depression, loneliness and social inequality.





Canserbero's musical influence is undeniable: this year he was recognized by 'Rolling Stone' magazine as the best rapper in Spanish of the last 50 years. Although for many he is considered the most important Spanish-speaking rapper of all time.

His music, without a doubt, surpassed Venezuelan borders and has inspired multiple artists from the region and even from other latitudes.

With EFE and local media