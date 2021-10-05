Piersilvio Berlusconi rethinks it and makes a change of course regarding the GF Vip. In the past few hours, in fact, the news has come according to which the president Mediaset has made it known that a Morning 5 it’s at Afternoon 5 we can go back to dealing with the Big Brother Vip. Federica Panicucci and Barbara D’Urso, therefore, will be able to return to talk about reality.

GF Vip, he will come back to talk to Morning 5 And Afternoon 5

Behind this decision, however, one would seem to be hiding motivation very precise. The reason that prompted Piersilvio Berlusconi to confirm this choice seems to depend on the drop in you listen that reality is recording compared to last year.

For the president of Mediaset, therefore, return to treat the GF Vip in transmission such as Morning 5 And Afternoon 5 it would mean attracting more attention of Mediaset viewers on reality TV. With regard to Afternoon 5instead, in this way the transmission will have the possibility to vary the subjects treated.

In the meantime, the news regarding the insults arrived from the direction to the contestants of the reality show. In fact, during the live broadcast, the faithful viewers of the Big Brother Vip they couldn’t help but notice one gaffe which is making a lot of talk.

In fact, it seems that heavy insults have flown from the direction of the reality show competitors of the most spied house in Italy. In fact, some have not thought twice about defining the Vippons of the house with the term ‘brain-damaged’. It goes without saying that this news, along with the images and videos, has become viral on social media, even if the authors immediately tried to close the communication.

