There are now three people under investigation for the sinking of the Bayesan sailboat in Sicily after The prosecution has added a sailor from the crew, Matthew Griffith, a 22-year-old French national, as a suspect, local media reported on Wednesday.

Griffith is the third defendant in the ongoing case of the August 19 sinking of the ship, which killed seven people, including British tycoon Mike Lynch, while the courts are examining the liability of two other crew members, the captain, James Cutfield, and the engineer officer, Tim Parker Eaton.

Mike and his daughter Hannah Lynch are among those killed in the shipwreck. Photo:private file Share

Parker Eaton, like Griffith, was included in the investigation on Wednesday, and along with Cutfield, All three are charged with the same crimes: multiple manslaughter and culpable shipwreck.

Cutfield, the yacht’s captain and chief executive, was the first to be included in the investigation into this tragedy that occurred in the middle of a storm, in which the Justice Department believes that several human errors occurred and does not rule out other hypotheses. According to him, there are currently more questions than answers about the case.

On Tuesday, Cutfield appeared before prosecutors for questioning for the first time and invoked his right not to answer.

Italian prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, who is investigating the shipwreck, said the crew was not legally obliged to remain in Sicily but expressed his hope that they would not leave, acknowledging that they have been “very cooperative” so far.

Mike Lynch. Photo:AFP Share

What happened in the shipwreck?

Seven people died and 15 others survived in the events that led to the sinking of the sailboat in the Sicilian port of Porticello. Lynch, who was celebrating with family and friends that he had been acquitted in a lengthy judicial procedure, was also among those killed: his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah Lynch, and the president of Morgan Stanley International bank, Jonathan Bloomer.

Another issue that is worrying the authorities is the 18,000 litres of fuel contained in the sunken yacht. A possible leak could cause a natural disaster in the waters of Porticello.

The yacht ‘Bayesian’ sank on Monday night off the coast of the Sicilian town of Porticello in the midst of a strong storm, killing seven of its 22 occupants.

The next two days were spent searching for the ship, with a complicated operation that involved 123 dives by firefighters inside the sailboat, at a depth of 50 metres.

Several bodies have been rescued. Photo:X Univision Share

The search finally concluded with the discovery of the six bodies inside the ship, in the rooms on the left side, probably because, as it sank from the stern and ended up lying on the bottom on its right side, it was the last part with oxygen.

Regarding the future refloating of the sailboat, the commander of the Palermo Coast Guard, Raffaele Macauda, ​​argued that it is not possible to predict when it will happen and it could take months, given that the ship is at a depth of 50 meters.