There is outrage in the entire country due to the violence and death of Hathras with the Dalit girl. A phase of protest against this is also going on. Meanwhile, the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also come out after the medical report. The ADG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar said that the FSL report did not confirm the rape. The medical report also did not confirm the rape.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, ADG Prashant Kumar said, ‘The post-mortem of the victim’s woman took place in Delhi. The funeral was done after the consent of the family members. The post-mortem report cited the throat injury and the trauma caused by it as the cause of death. Meanwhile, the report of Forensic Science Laboratory has also been received. It clearly states that no sperm or sperm has been found in the samples that were collected. ‘

Prashant Kumar further said, ‘It is clear that such things were wrongly done by some people to create caste tension in the state. The police has taken prompt action from the beginning. Now we will take further legal action. Such people will be identified who wanted to disturb social harmony in the state and incite ethnic violence. ‘

On September 14, a young girl from village Chandpa went to the farm with her mother and according to the allegation, a young man from Sasni attacked her with a life-threatening attack. The woman had given the names of three more youths in a statement to CO Sadabad, after which the police had increased the section of gang rape in the case. The police have already arrested the four accused in this case.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College’s Trauma Center CMO Dr Ehtesham said that the victim had a deep neck injury and had broken the spinal cord, due to which both legs had stopped functioning. Due to fracture of the neck, she was unable to take breath and her neck vein was also broken. It is being told that the woman died due to broken throat and spinal cord.