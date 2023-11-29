There is a new twist in the case of Dani Alves the female victim who accuses the former Barcelona player of sexual abuse changed her decision and opened the possibility of being financially compensated.

In January, the victim expressed before the investigating judge that she was waiving financial compensation because she was seeking justice in her case and for the Brazilian to pay jail time for the events that occurred in December 2022.

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

However, in an indictment from the Prosecutor’s Office, which revealed The vanguard In recent days, it is expressed that The 23-year-old victim no longer renounces the compensation offered by the former player’s lawyers.

Ester García, the woman’s lawyer, rectified her client’s statement in August and made it clear that the possibility of reaching an agreement so that she is compensated is open.

According to her brief, the victim continues to have depression problems as a consequence of the rape and has the need to undergo psychological treatment, which is why she has not been able to find a stable job.

Some confessions were recorded by a police officer’s camera.

Furthermore, the defense is based on the law of ‘only yes is yes’which allows a change of criteria when the consequences of the crime are more serious than those at the time of the first statement.

Alves, accused of sexual assault for allegedly raping a young woman in the booth of a Barcelona nightclub last December, could compensate the victim with 150,000 euros.

How is Dani Alves’ case going?

In his indictment, presented last Thursday before the Barcelona hearingthe public ministry maintains that the Brazilian soccer player sexually assaulted the 23-year-old girl, using violence to do so, until he caused her a sensation of “anguish and terror” which prevented him from reacting.

As accessory penalties, the Prosecutor’s Office requests that the Barcelona Court impose ten years of imprisonment. probation for Alves, once he completes the eventual prison sentence, and is prohibited from approaching less than a thousand meters from the victim or communicating with her for ten years.

The indictment estimates the compensation that Alves should pay to the victim at 150,000 euros, a sum that the accused has already recorded in court because the investigating judge It was set as bail when he was prosecuted for a crime of sexual assault.

“Contemptuous and violent attitude” According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the rape It occurred on the night of December 30, 2022 in the “Moet” booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, where the victim sat next to a cousin and a friend, after Alves and a man accompanying him invited them to that private area to have a glass of champagne.

The women initially rejected the invitation, but in the end they accepted, at the “insistence” of Alves and his friend, and the five ended up drinking champagne, chatting and dancing. The defendant, adds the prosecutor, “was aware” of the victim all the time, “hugging her and approaching her,” and on two occasions he grabbed her hand and brought it closer to his penis, although the young woman quickly pushed it away “when realize their intentions.”

Around 3:20 a.m., Alves went to an adjacent door – with exclusive access to the guests of the private room – and made a gesture for the young woman to come closer, which the victim did, without knowing what the private area was like. I had just entered. Once there, the public ministry maintains, the soccer player took her into a small bathroom and closed the door, without letting her leave it, even though she asked him to do so when she found herself in that “cubicle.”

What’s more, the writing adds, “He began to grope her with a lascivious intention and a clear intention of satisfying his sexual desires.” The defendant then sat on the toilet lid and grabbed the victim’s waist by force, maintaining a “contemptuous attitude” towards her in the face of her resistance: he pulled down her pants, pulled her hair, and made her fall to the ground on her knees. and he slapped her several times in the face while demanding that she tell him “I’m your little whore,” the letter adds.

“Anguish and terror” “Repeatedly,” adds the public ministry, the young woman asked to leave the bathroom, but Alves prevented her from doing so. Finding herself locked in that small bathroom and faced with the “violent attitude” that the footballer showed, “she felt shocked and without the ability to react, coming to the point of feeling like she was short of breath given the situation of anguish and terror at what she was experiencing.” .

The player groped her entire body, tried to perform oral sex on her without success due to the victim’s resistance and, finally, penetrated her vaginally without a condom, adds the Prosecutor’s Office.

Dani Alves left the bathroom “immediately afterwards”, leaving the young woman there, who when he did so moments later went to his cousin and asked her to leave the place. On my way out, She burst into tears and was attended to by nightclub staff. that activated the protocol against sexual assaults.

While Sutton’s staff attended to the crying young woman, the Prosecutor’s Office adds,

Alves and his companion left the nightclub “quickly”, without exchanging a word with the victim and her cousin when they passed them in the hallway. As a result of these events, he maintains the Prosecutor’s Office, The young woman suffers from “post-traumatic stress disorder of globally high intensity, with functional repercussions and deterioration in several areas of functioning”, for which he is undergoing psychiatric treatment.

In parallel, the former soccer player’s defense has asked for his release for the third time while he awaits trial, alleging, among other issues, that he has paid the 150,000 euros that the judge imposed on him to cover eventual compensation to the victim – who is claiming damages. caused – which could reduce his sentence to up to one year in prison.

An argument that the Prosecutor’s Office disagrees with, which for the third time asks the Court to keep Alves in preventive detention.

With information from EFE.

