Pope Francis: “The celibacy of priests is a temporary prescription, it could be revised”

“The celibacy of priests can be revised”. With these words Pope francesco opens up to a real one breakthrough inside the church. In an interview given to the Argentine portal “Infobae“, on the occasion of his tenth anniversary of pontificate, Pope francesco explained that the rule that prevents conferring the priesthood garlic married men it’s a temporary prescriptionit is not eternal like priestly ordination”. Celibacy, Francis underlined, “instead is a discipline”. And when asked if it could be revised, the pope answered with a decisive “yes”.

The reference went to Eastern Rite of the Catholic Church: in that context it is already possible to ordain married men as priests, while it is not possible to marry after receiving the priesthood, and it is a branch that refers to the Church of Rome and the Pope, exactly like the western one. “Here in the curia we have a priest who has a wife, there is no contradiction”, said Bergoglio. However, he stated that he was not convinced of the fact that the opening of the priesthood for married men can increase the number of vocations: “I don’t think so”, he answers a specific question.

One of the effects of celibacy, according to the Pope, is machismo: “Sometimes celibacy can lead you to machismo” and “machismo is bad”. “A priest who doesn’t know how to work with women is missing something, he’s not mature, added Bergoglio, the Vatican was very chauvinist, but it’s part of the culture, it’s nobody’s fault. It’s always been like this”. But now things are changing: “They have another methodology, women. They have a sense of time, of waiting, of patience, different from man. This does not diminish the man, they are different. And they have to complement each other.”

Pope Francis opens up to married priests: “Fundamental step in the man-woman relationship”

The “enthusiastic” comment of the International Movement of married priests, founded by Fr Joseph Serrano in 2003: “The Vatican was very sexist, but it’s part of the culture, it’s nobody’s fault: now things are changing”. Since 2003, the group of Italian married priests has been committed to the reform of the Church and the readmission to the ministry of married priests with wives and children. For the Direction of the Movement “the sentences of Pope francesco relating to the relationship between man and woman who must complement each other. The The Pope also remarked that the Vatican was very macho and in the Vatican it has always been done this way. But now things are changing and there could soon be a change in the canon law that readmits married priests into the Church to stem the crisis of priests”.

