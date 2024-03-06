The Prosecutor's Office asked this Wednesday to investigate the house where the legendary former player died Diego Armando Maradonawithin the framework of the case that seeks to clarify his death, whose trial does not yet have a scheduled start date.

The Oral Criminal Court number 3 of the town of San Isidro (province of Buenos Aires) held a key hearing today attended by the representatives of the eight accused for the alleged crime of simple homicide committed through possible fraud, the complaint and the Prosecutor's Office, in which the evidence to be used in the trial had to be determined and, in theory, the date of the trial had to be defined.

“Now the Court has five days to resolve and to set the date,” he told the press. Mario Baudrylawyer and partner of Verónica Ojeda, former romantic partner and mother of one of 'Diego's' children.

Maradona Photo:The Nation (GDA)

The Prosecutor's Office requested a visual inspection at the home where Maradona died on November 25, 2020, located in a 'country' (closed neighborhood or urbanization) in the town of Tigre (province of Buenos Aires), whose request was supported by both the defenses as well as the lawsuit. In addition, he requested the presence of 200 witnesses, although the complaint wanted to raise it. Finally, Vadim Mischanchuk, lawyer for Maradona's psychiatrist – and one of the accused – Agustina Cosachov, made it clear that the parties agreed to lower the figure.

“There was agreement between all parties that this number of witnesses can be lowered, and that only the witnesses that have to do with the investigation and the trial linked to the death of the patient remain and leave aside other issues. Focus on the evidence that have to do with this trial, which is knowing if there is any criminal responsibility in Maradona's death,” he declared.

Now the court must define which of the evidence presented, among which there are more than 100,000 audios, is accepted within the case.

The eight accused for the death of 'Cosmic Barrel', all linked to the health care that 'El Diez' should have received, are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque; the aforementioned psychiatrist Cosachov; the psychologist Carlos Díaz; the doctor who coordinated the former soccer player's home care, Nancy Forlini; the nurses' coordinator, Mariano Perroni; the nurse Ricardo Omar Almirón; the nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid and the clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna.

Diego Maradona. Photo:AFP

The lawyer defending Madrid, Rodolfo Barqué, declared that they want the trial to be oral and public with a popular jury and that his client is not benefiting from this notorious case. “We want the trial for Maradona's death to be an oral and public trial. Let us remember that my client has not given a single note or interview because she says that a patient died,” said Barqué.

For his part, lawyer Fernando Burlando, who represents Dalma and Giannina, the daughters that the former Naples player had with Claudia Villafañe, defended that this case is much bigger than it seems and involves more people than those investigated. “Here it seems that there are many interests, of all kinds. It is difficult for me to understand that all these people who participated in the homicide were mobilized by themselves to kill Diego. They were the tool and there was an economic issue,” he declared.

Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. Photo:EFE / Instagram: @giamaradona

'Pelusa' died on November 25, 2020, 25 days after turning 60, and the autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentina coach determined that he died as a result of “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.” “. A “dilated cardiomyopathy” was also discovered in his heart.

The world champion in Mexico 1986 suffered from alcohol addiction problems, he had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata – where he trained Gimnasia y Esgrima – on November 2, 2020 due to anemia and dehydration and, a day later, He was transferred to a sanatorium in the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

On November 11, 2020, he was discharged from the hospital and moved to a house on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he died.

