Dancing with the Stars: Milly Carlucci has chosen the new jury

Milly Carlucci would have made a decision on the jury of the next edition of Dancing with the Stars: that’s what he claims Dagospyaccording to which the presenter essentially decided to confirm the components of the previous editions en bloc.

According to the site directed by Roberto D’Agostino, therefore, there should be no revolution nor the farewell of Selvaggia Lucarelli to the broadcast.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Guillermo Mariotto, Fabio Canino and Carolyn Smith, in fact, should still play the role of jurors, at least in Milly Carlucci’s intentions.

In fact, it is not excluded that, for example, Selvaggia Lucarelli herself decides to leave the show. Immediately after the end of the last edition, in fact, the journalist had declared: “I’m used to not thinking with a warm mind. There were two or three other editions where I thought ‘this is the last year, the vein has run out’. But then things are reworked, things are resized also because it’s a game, although it is intertwined with private life and one’s professional dignity, not a little. Now there’s the fury of disappointment, I don’t know what I’ll do, also because we’ll have to discuss what happened with the production. In any case, it is better not to launch definitive sentences because we end up like those politicians who announce their withdrawal in case of defeat in the elections and instead never withdraw”.

Dagospia also anticipates the names of some of the competitors that Milly Carlucci would like to see dance in her program, namely Wanda Nara, Marcell Jacobs and Antonio Caprarica.