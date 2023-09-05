Twist to “Afternoon 5”: the director replaced after the first episode

Despite the good ratings obtained in the first episode, it’s already time for changes a Afternoon 5: the director Ermanno Corbella, in fact, has already been replaced starting from the second appointment, broadcast today, Tuesday 5 August, on Canale 5.

The indiscretion, launched by Davide Maggio a few hours before the broadcast, was confirmed with the start of the program, which underwent several changes compared to the debut episode.

In the program, now led by Franco Bianca, some changes made by the new director immediately became evident: away with the hunchback, placed in front of Myrta Merlino and often in the center of the shots, and the visible cameras located in the corners of the studio.

“The work of Myrta Merlino’s loyalist was not liked by Mediaset’s top management. Many yesterday, after all, noticed some smudges. The study itself, however, certainly did not come out enhanced by the direction. However, in the light of the very positive debut, in terms of ratings, this sudden choice is somewhat surprising” wrote Davide Maggio launching the sensational indiscretion.

Ermanno Corbella was the director of The air that blowsthe La7 program hosted by Myrta Merlino before joining Mediaset, and the same journalist had spoken of him saying: “Thank goodness he’s here, without it I’d be lost!”.