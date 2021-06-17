Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The latest statistics revealed that the proportion of twin births has increased significantly over recent years, and that one out of every 30 newborns is one of two twins, and the reasons varied between the wife’s family history, her healthy lifestyle, and her use of fertility drugs.

There are unique and unusual types of twins. While identical or identical twins are the most familiar condition for most of us, conjoined twins are also well known, where both babies share parts of the body.

And according to the Very Well Family website, there are also extra-pregnant twins, which means that they have different bodies and sizes.

Among the strangest cases, there are twins who are born on different days, as well as twins who have different skin colors and eyes.

Although multiple triplets or quadruplets may seem normal cases, the fact that a South African woman gave birth to ten twins raised astonishment around the world, and made her enter the Guinness World Records, after exceeding the previous record achieved by American Nadia Suleiman, who gave birth to eight Twins in 2009.

And the website “Powered by Orange”, the most famous identical twin in the world, stated:

Barbara and Jenna Bush

The two daughters of former US President George W. Bush were born on November 25, 1981, and became known as the “first twins”.

The two sisters played an active role in charities, focusing mainly on promoting education, and they are also known for their writing.

Anne Landers and Abigail Van Buren

One of the most famous American columnists in history, most notably the famous “Dear Abby”, which was read by about 200 million people, and the two sisters received up to 15,000 letters from readers every week.

Both writers were born on July 4, 1918.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

They are considered one of the most famous twins in the show business. The two sisters have played a big role in the famous series “Full House”, and the twins were chosen so that they can be switched between them to perform different scenes as one character.

Ronnie and Reggie Kray

The gangster twins were born on October 24, 1933 in London, England, and formed a gang called The Company in their youth. They were considered the most dangerous criminals in London, as they committed a wide range of violent crimes, from robbery to firebombing. The twins were convicted of murder in 1968 and sentenced to life in prison, and their story was told in two films, “The Krays” in 1990 and “Legend” in 2015.