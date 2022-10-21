The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has revealed the existence of a digital metro that matches it in all components, specifications and technical systems, stressing that the system can be described as the twin brother of the Dubai Metro, whose embryonic stages began to form since the beginning of its operation in the year 2009.

The Executive Director of the Institutional Technical Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, told “Emirates Today” that the Dubai Metro twin, which contributes to enhancing its operational efficiency, was created as a result of simulating the actual environment of the metro with all its components, qualities and systems found in the lines and path of the metro itself. In all of its stations.

He added that making a simulation from the actual environment of the metro, to the virtual environment in the metaverse, does not mean that the two environments are separate, but rather they are completely identical, so that the metro in the actual environment has a digital twin in the virtual environment that keeps pace with its performance and predicts any defect in its systems before it appears.

Al Mudharreb stressed that whatever happens in the actual environment, the specialized team sees it in the virtual environment as a result of the presence of sensor points in every location and part of the metro system through which it can detect the state of the main components of the train systems, continuing that all the details and developments experienced by the metro system in The actual environment exactly matches the virtual environment.

Al Mudharreb stated that the goal of creating a digital twin for the Dubai Metro was not only useful in processing existing data and conducting study and analysis of the performance of metro systems, but also in enabling the authority to move the maintenance system from preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance.

He added that the predictive maintenance system allowed scheduling maintenance work based on possible failures in the system before they appear, which were monitored and predicted through the virtual environment.

He said that the existence of a virtual environment for the metro with all its systems made it possible to implement solutions and treatments for expected malfunctions according to predictions, and then ensure the effectiveness of those solutions and their ability to address the problem, before they are applied in the actual environment.

And in response to a question about how to succeed in the digital twinning of the metro system, Al-Mudharreb said that this was not possible, except because the establishment and work on this has been done since the beginning when establishing and operating the metro, where the elements of the infrastructure that make the metro organization just a digital nation were established. He stressed that if this had not been done from the beginning, the project would have been financially costly and completely useless because it would require huge funds to implement it.

He added that the metro itself is a smart vehicle and is operated by a smart system, which helped in its design and construction with infrastructure specifications that allow it to be capable of digital twinning, since the implementation of the Dubai Metro project, which was launched in 2009. So that the trainer or the external expert who is able to train employees in an easier and more comprehensive way, and he can now train the employees on the trains on the actual environment in Dubai he is in his country, through the virtual environment, adding that the training in the metaverse environment is not theoretical but rather practical training inside the train and on Track and from the heart of the stations.