A heartbroken mother who decided to tell her parents’ story twins who lost their lives at just 4 years old. After a month, the woman found the strength to spread a message on the web, with the hope of alerting as many parents as possible.

Her 4-year-old twins lost their lives after being fall asleep in the toy chest. The incident happened in a house in Jacksonville, USA. That day Sadie Myers, this is the mother’s name, had gone to work. Her children were at home with their father, who had put them to bed and then gone to rest. But the two brothers, Aurora and Kellan, woke up and instead of calling their parent, they started to playing together.

It was night and it wasn’t the first time something like this had happened, but they usually reached mom and dad’s room straight away. However, that night the twins decided to play with their toys. They have emptied the chest and yes they are tucked inside, perhaps for fun. Tired, the two little brothers fell asleep. The mother doesn’t know what exactly happened, perhaps while moving in their sleep they moved the lid, which closed. I am remained locked in the chest of cedar wood.

When she returned, the woman immediately went to check on her children in their room, but the beds were empty. She woke up her husband and started looking for them in every corner of the house, desperate. In the end, it was the older brother to find them inside the toy chest, after realizing that they had emptied it.

The woman immediately realized that something serious had happened, she couldn’t wake them up. So she called for help. Unfortunately, it was too late.