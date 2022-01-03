A couple from the American state of California can call themselves the happy parents of a very special twin since last weekend.











Fatima Madrigal of Greenfield near Monterey, about 180 kilometers south of San Francisco, gave birth to son Alfredo Antonio at 11:45 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve. Fifteen minutes later, when the clock struck midnight, she gave birth to Alfredo’s twin sister Aylin Yolanda. She and her partner Robert Trujillo couldn’t believe their luck but were stunned at the same time.

“I was surprised and happy that Aylin was born at midnight, but it’s crazy that we now have twins with different birthdays,” the new mother said in a statement from Natividad Medical Center in Salinas that the magazine said. people has.

Alfredo weighed 2.74 kilos at birth, his sister 2.66 kilos. The doctor who attended the birth of the twins speaks of a rare event. “This was definitely one of the most memorable births of my career,” Ana Abril Arias said in the hospital statement. “It was a pleasure to help these little ones arrive safely here in 2021 and 2022. What a great way to start the new year!”

According to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 120,000 “typical” twin births in the United States each year. They make up just over three percent of all births, according to the organization.

Alfredo and Aylin now join three older siblings – two girls and a boy. According to their mother, the eldest son is overjoyed that he now has a brother and he and his sisters can’t wait to meet the new family members.

A proud Fatima Madrigal with her special twins. © Natividad Medical Center



Respond can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: