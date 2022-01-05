by Jane Ross

GREENFIELD, Calif. (Reuters) – For years to come, Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo, who were born on New Year’s Eve, can feel special in a crowd as they are twins.

But they will certainly have a good story to tell about their birthdays, which fall into different days, months and years.

“It was a surprise,” the mother, 28-year-old Fatima Madrigal, told Reuters on Tuesday in an interview in Greenfield, California.

At 11:45 am on New Year’s Eve in 2021, Fátima gave birth to her son Alfredo Antonio Trujillo in Salinas, California. Fifteen minutes later, as the clock struck midnight and the hospital staff greeted the New Year, Aylin was born.

The twins were born two weeks before the expected date, which was January 16th. Aylin was born at 2.66 kg, while his older brother arrived at 2.75 kg.

Madrigal said her partner Robert Trujillo and their three other children, ages 11, 3 and 1, were excited about the arrival of the babies.

For now, the twins will celebrate their birthdays on the same day, Madrigal said.

“I will explain as best I can. When they get older, if they want to celebrate their birthdays in different years, it’s up to them, but now that they’re little and they’re with me, they’ll celebrate together,” he said.

