She is 1-year-old Nova to kiss. With her bright eyes and generous smile, she steals the hearts of nurses. But a hug is out of the question: she is so full of chemo that touching is only allowed with gloves on. And it is very questionable whether it helps: Nova has less than a 50 percent chance of surviving. A look at the Princess Máxima Center, perhaps the most heartbreaking hospital in the Netherlands.