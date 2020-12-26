Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Christmas may have faded due to the Corona epidemic. Christmas was carefully observed all over the world. Twinkle Khanna also posted an old photo on her social media. It stars her daughter Nitara and husband Akshay Kumar.

Akshay became a loving daughter

Akshay Kumar is a Santa Claus in the picture. His daughter has a gift packet in her hand. Akshay is seen kissing him. Twinkle has written the caption with this, this year I feel that Santa is also following social distancing. With this, he has given Christmas greetings and wishes.



Twinkle Khanna’s social media posts are fun

Twinkle Khanna posts a lot of fun on social media. Also their captions are fun. Recently she posted a picture in which she was wearing a one-shoulder dress. At the same time, Akshay was seen pulling his T-shirt and posing like him.