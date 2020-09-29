Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently shared a funny video. In this video, both of them gave funny answers to the children. In the video, the two were questioned as to who is the best chef of the house. Twinkle hides her face as soon as she hears this question. The two then state that the best chef in their house is their son Aarav. Akshay described himself as the second best chef.

Listening to Akshay, Twinkle says, he just comes to fry my mind, my blood boils.

During the interview, Twinkle also told that when Aarav was young, she used to tell him that if he would not eat, the mutton lady would come and bite her finger and fry it and sell it in Juhu Market. Twinkle also stated that Aarav did not eat French fries for long after hearing this story.

Twinkle listened to Akshay and said, ‘This is absolutely wrong. You should not scare children like that. After this Akshay says that thankfully my daughter Nitara is very intelligent and she does not listen to such things of Twinkle.

Shooting double bell in double shift

Akshay Kumar has broken a rule he has been playing for his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’ for 18 years. Akshay has done a double shift for the first time in his career. Actually, Akshay Kumar went to Scotland for shooting and had to stay on quarantine for 14 days there. Due to not being able to shoot for 14 days, the film’s budget did not get affected, so Akshay decided to work in double shift.

Terence Lewis accused Nora Fatehi of touching her incorrectly, actress gives her reaction

Let me tell you that the film will be seen in the 80s. It was designed in the 1980s, from film sets to clothes. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutt, Vani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are also in important roles.