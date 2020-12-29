Eyes recovered after operation Twinkle Khanna considers herself lucky that she was born on her father’s birthday. She has been very close to her father. Twinkle Khanna is the wife of Bollywood player Kumar Akshay and mother of two children. Her sense of humor is amazing and she makes fun of him on social media at times. Few people know that Twinkle made a mild squint in her eyes when she made her debut. He later got it corrected by eye correction.

These things related to life came true Twinkle Khanna shared an interesting post during the lockdown. In this, he had said that the prediction he made about his life 25 years ago has proved to be correct. Twinkle also shared some screenshots.

Life was planned 25 years ago Twinkle had said that she was asked about the 10-year-old’s arrival during a live chat at the Rediff office. She was asked where she sees herself in 10 years. Twinkle told that she would be on her form with 2 children, 1 dog and maybe 1 husband.

She was not sure about her husband Twinkle told that after almost 25 years, they have 2 children, 1 dog and 1 husband. However, she also said that at that time she was not sure whether she wanted a husband or not.

Engaged 2 times! Few people know that Twinkle Khanna was engaged 2 times. Interestingly, both times his fiancee was Akshay Kumar. According to reports, he had a breakup with Akshay after the first engagement. Because of this she was very sad. Then they got married after things went well. According to reports, the two had engaged again after marriage.

Naughty Childhood with Karan Johar Twinkle Khanna is a very good friend of Karan Johar. Both of them have said this to the media many times. Both studied in the same boarding school. Twinkle had told that she once helped Karan escape from school.

Twinkle Khanna is one of the lucky people in the world who was born on her father’s birthday. Today (December 29) is the birthday of Twinkle and her superstar late father Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle started his career in Bollywood, now he is an author, he also owns Candle’s business and lifestyle store. On the occasion of Twinkle’s birthday, know the interesting things related to his life.