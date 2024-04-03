Renault accelerates the development of the new one Electric Twingo. The Losanga car manufacturer is in fact preparing to begin design work on its new one low cost battery-powered city car: A series of sources cited by Reuters said that Ampere, Groupe Renault's electric vehicle division, will now begin choosing suppliers, creating prototypes and scaling up production of the new model.

Reduced development times

In terms of development, Renault aims to minimize the timing relating to the new Twingo: in recent years it has managed to complete the development of the electric Megane in four years and that of the battery-powered R5, which will go on sale this year, in three years, now the target with Twingo is to go further up to 2.5 yearsapproximately half the time taken on average by traditional car manufacturers.

Fewer components

Only last month Gilles Le Borgne, Renault's head of technology, reported that to speed up the launch of the Twingo, the French brand's engineers would reduce the number of components by a fifth, using more generic components and favoring parts available from the company's suppliers. The concrete objective of the Losanga is to be able to ward off the aggressive one competition of rival Chinese car manufacturers, who from this point of view still seem to have the advantage.

Production in Slovenia?

Returning to the production of the new electric Twingo, a third source first confirmed its construction starting from 2026 and then added that the model will be assembled in Novo Mesto, in Slovenia, where the current electric Twingo ZE is produced. Renault's hope is that the new electric Twingo can also continue to enjoy significant success: at the moment there are more than 4 million copies sold between thermal and electric versions of the model in 30 years.