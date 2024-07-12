Girl born with twin sister inside head in China

In China, an undeveloped embryo of her twin sister was found in the skull of a one-year-old girl. This writes Daily Mail.

Doctors noticed anomalies in the unborn child’s skull as early as the 33rd week of pregnancy during a routine examination of the mother. The baby was born a month later by Caesarean section with an atypically large head, but doctors did not attach any importance to it at the time.

A year later, the child returned to the hospital. The girl had urinary incontinence, she could not stand for long, raise her head or say anything other than “mama”. Doctors scanned the girl’s head and found a 13-centimeter tumor in her skull with bone fragments inside.

Related materials:

Doctors cut out the growth and determined that it was an unformed embryo of the child’s twin. The embryo had a visible spine and the beginnings of a mouth, eyes, hair and limbs.

This anomaly is called fetus in fetu or embryo in embryo and occurs with a frequency of once every 500 thousand pregnancies.

The girl did not survive the operation. Her clinical case was described in the scientific journal American Journal of Case Reports.

It was previously reported that an 81-year-old woman from Brazil lived for 56 years with an embryo in her womb, which was the result of an ectopic pregnancy. At the same time, she managed to carry seven healthy children.