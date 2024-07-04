54-year-old actress Heather Graham showed off her figure in a white bikini

American actress Heather Graham showed off her figure in a swimsuit on a yacht in new photos. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted photos, the 54-year-old star of the popular TV series Twin Peaks appeared before the camera in a white bikini consisting of a bra and swimming trunks. At the same time, she demonstrated a toned body with six-pack abs. In addition, the star let her hair down and used sunglasses as accessories.

Earlier, the Twin Peaks star surprised fans with her youthful appearance. She was captured in a pink denim mini-overall and black sunglasses.