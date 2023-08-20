As you will be able to verify by playing it, this nice narrative adventure is made with stylish graphics PS1 and, moreover, really good. The author also took care to redo the initials in the style of the first Sony console.

Twin Peaks: Into the Night is a small and interesting amateur project that tries to translate the TV series directed by David Lynch in video games, starting with the 80’s seasons. It is a free game , of which a playable demo is available. If desired, there is also a trailer to see it in action.

The plot in short

The virtual Dale Cooper

The official page also reminds us of the plot of the series, which of course is the same as the game:

February 24, 1989. This morning, a body was discovered on the lakeshore in the town of Twin Peaks, Washington. It was wrapped in plastic.

Mysterious events begin to unfold when Special Agent Dale Cooper is called in to investigate the recent murder of prom queen Laura Palmer on her way home.

Created as a tribute to the classic games of the 90s, Twin Peaks: Into the Night is a fan game based on the series of the same name created by Mark Frost and David Lynch.

Savor a new gaming experience that will immerse you directly in the unique atmosphere of the television series.

To specify that the demo of Twin Peaks: Into the Night is playable only on PC.