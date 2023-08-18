Twin Peaks is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating TV series ever: the atmosphere, the plot and the characters have made the history of the small screen, inspiring many products, including the famous video game The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

Speaking of Twin Peaks and video games, a fan of the series has completed a really interesting project: he has transformed the TV series into a PS1 style video game.

The first trailer of this interesting project and the free demo of Twin Peaks: Into the Night (this is the name of the title) are available on Itch.Io, in the BlueRoseTeam author page.

PS1 graphics it is suitable for recreating the disturbing and mysterious atmospheres that have fascinated thousands of fans over the years and perfectly recreates the emotions felt by watching the series.

To find out more about this interesting project, please visit the Itch.Io page of BlueRoseTeamwhich right now is sharing numerous images and videos of their ambitious work.

The decision to make a PS1-style game is nothing new: we can say that the “demake” is a real fashion. One of the most popular titles with this type of approach is certainly Fatum Betula, a psychedelic-like horror available on PC and Nintendo Switch.