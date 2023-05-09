Twin Cities | Vantaa enters into a relationship with Ukraine’s Boryspil

The location of the country’s most significant airport in urban areas connects Vantaa and Boryspil.

Vantaa establishes a twin city relationship with the Ukrainian Boryspil. The city council approved the creation of the relationship at its meeting on Monday.

The presentation, which has now been approved by the city council, mentions at the very beginning that after Russia attacked Ukraine, help was needed in the country. Vantaa belongs to the Eurocities organization, which has been in contact with Ukrainian cities during the war and strives to help them in their reconstruction.

Boryspil is located 35 kilometers north of Kyiv. It and Vantaa are united by the fact that both have the country’s most important international airport.

Boryspil has about 90,000 inhabitants, so it is a smaller city than Vantaa. Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko according to the city’s situation is somewhat stable compared to the early days of the Russian war of aggression.

in Tampere and Oulu already has twin cities in Ukraine. Tampere and the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, became twin cities in 1954. Oulu and Odessa, on the other hand, merged in 1957.

Turku and Kharkiv made a twin city agreement last year during the war of aggression against Russia. Helsinki has cooperation with Kyiv and Espoo with Kryvyi Rih.

Helsinki and Espoo already have sister cities in Ukraine.

Boryspil is Vantaa’s ninth sister city. It signed the previous twinning agreement in 2001.