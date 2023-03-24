United States.- In a neglect of relatives, the little ones twin little brotherslocklyn and loreli18 months old, fell into the swimming pool from his house and drowned.

Several minutes passed until their mother and grandmother saw them in the water. This tragedy occurred in Oklahoma on March 16, publishes Telemundo.

“The mother explained that she was homeschooling an older child while the younger ones played in the living room…the grandmother left the back door open, allowing easy access to the pool. The mother stated that the longest they could be (the children in) in the pool was 10 minutes,” explained Scott Douglas, head of Firefighters of oklahoma cityto American news media.

It is detailed that at a certain moment Jenny Callazzo, mother of the babies, looked for them and found them in the water of the pool in the garden of her house; she immediately she called the emergency bodiesand when paramedics arrived, the little ones were already lying on the ground out of the water, and they tried to revive them immediately, but it was no longer possible. See also Mardi Gras: This is the most important Carnival in the United States in New Orleans

They took the little brothers to a hospital, where they certified their deaths, it adds.

The local Police Department confirmed to the media that an investigation is underway into this case.

“They were never apart, never. They did not want separate chairs. They wanted to sleep together. You never saw one without the other…they were the sweetest babies,” said Dawn Lemon, godmother to the little ones.

Locklyn and Loreli had four other siblings, including 17-year-old twins.

matter of law

It is reported that, by law, in Oklahoma residential or home swimming pools must be surrounded by a protective fence that is a minimum height of 4 feet or 48 inches, or 122 centimeters, to prevent young children from falling into the water without let their caregivers know. Self-closing security gates are also required.