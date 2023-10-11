Home page World

Robin Dittrich

The number of deaths from Hamas attacks in Israel continues to rise. Two small children survived the attacks – but their parents did not.

Gaza City – Next to Ukraine war he came Hamas attack on Israel as surprising as it is deadly. A young couple therefore hid their ten-month-old twins from the attackers. The babies were found alive 12 hours later.

Israeli soldiers find ten-month-old twins in a destroyed house

Pictures of Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky appeared in large numbers on social media. The couple were victims of a Hamas attack on their home. Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky are now among the more than 1,200 people who died – but their twins survived. What sounds like a miracle, the babies have their parents to thank for being killed. The parents hid their children in their house, a few kilometers east of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, reported the incident on X (formerly Twitter). As he wrote, “Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky were 30 years old. They hid their ten-month-old twins in a shelter when the terrorists broke into their home.” As Dagan further stated, “Itay and Hadar fought bravely against the terrorists, but were brutally murdered.” It was only twelve hours later that the babies were able to escape shelter can be saved.

Israeli army spokesman speaks of “massacre” in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli ambassador to Colombia “imagined the horror. Two frightened parents are doing everything they can to save their children, who are now orphans.” Finally, he wrote in his message: “Blessed be the memory of these heroes.” As observers and experts noted, the Hamas terrorists left from house to house and killed the civilians living there. They caused a huge bloodbath at the Nova Festival, where they killed almost 260 revelers. More than 160 Israeli soldiers have also been killed in the fighting.

Many buildings have already been destroyed in the war in Israel – so far over 1,200 people have died in the fighting. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Many observers are shocked by the brutality displayed by Hamas. “What happened there is a massacre in which women, small children and the elderly were brutally slaughtered in the style of ISIS,” an Israeli army spokesman said. The army has now been able to bring the Israeli border back under control. But the civilians don’t seem safe yet. According to media reports, the two twins of the killed parents were taken to their grandmother by the security forces. (rd with dpa)