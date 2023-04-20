Twilightthe genre novel series paranormal romance written by Stephenie Meyer in the early 2000s, he had, more than ten years ago, a journey on the big screen that met with considerable success. Although it has been a long time since the spotlights of the television world have focused on the franchise, it is actually just in the “recent” period that something about it has moved, in the 2017 Indeed Lionsgate Studios bought the rights to the novels from Paramount Pictures convinced that they can make the most of a potential that they say is still unexpressed by Twilight.

To date, 6 years have passed since the transfer of the rights and it seems that Lionsagate TV is finally ready to use your outdated purchase. The dynamics are still dubious but the rumors that are starting to be heard concern an alleged one television series inspired by the franchise, the most supported hypothesis would theorize a possible spin off of the saga of feature films aired from 2008 to 2012 but at the moment also the possibility of a remake it cannot be excluded.

Lionsgate Studios seems to be willing to resurrect several old successful brands in its possession recently Party Down was brought back to life and it seems that along with Twilight also the television series Spartacus may soon be expanded.