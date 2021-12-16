The year ends and the platform Netflix is renewing its catalog. Last month it became known that the famous medical drama Grey’s anatomy, its first spin-off Private practice and the classic comedy Modern Family will only be available until December.

In addition, this week it was reported that the post-apocalyptic series Snowpiercer, which will premiere its third season on TNT at the end of January 2022, will also be withdrawn from streaming with the arrival of the new year. But not everything is negative, several productions will be incorporated the first month of next year such as: Glamor Y Big Fish, the latter is a Tim Burton production.

However, what many viewers did not expect was that Netflix would have planned to remove from its grill one of the most well-known vampire movie franchises in history, Twilight.

The Twilight Saga has five movies in total. Photo: Netflix

How many movies does Twilight have?

The saga based on books of the same name debuted in 2008, becoming an instant hit. The leads Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson returned to continue with the other four films.

Twilight: New Moon (2009)

The twilight saga: eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Until what date can Twilight be seen on Netflix?

Fans of the series will be able to watch all five movies available on Netflix until January 15, so they only have 30 days to watch the hit vampire drama before it disappears.