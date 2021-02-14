After many months of waiting, the complete Twilight saga will arrive on Netflix in February 2021. The films of the popular franchise will show the unconditional love between the young student Beautiful swan and the vampire Edward Cullen.

Next, we mention all the details so that you do not miss the premiere of the long-awaited films romantic.

When does the Twilight saga premiere on Netflix?

The Complete Twilight Saga will arrive on Netflix on Monday, February 15, 2021 . It should be noted that the franchise consists of five films in total.

What is the order of the Twilight saga?

Twilight

Twilight, the saga: new moon

Twilight, the saga: eclipse

Twilight Saga: Dawn (Part 1)

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

What time is the premiere of Twilight, the saga?

The tapes will be available on Netflix from 2.00 am (Peruvian time). Next, we mention the countries with their respective release dates:

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: Monday, February 15 at 2.00 am

Mexico, Central America (except Panama): Monday, February 15 at 1:00 am

Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: Monday, February 15 at 3:00 am

Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: Monday, February 15 at 4:00 am

Where to see all Twilight movies ONLINE?

The complete Twilight saga will arrive online through the Netflix platform.

How to watch Twilight, the saga on Netflix?

In order to watch Twilight, the saga must create an account on the Netflix streaming platform. The service grants a free month to its new users, but after this date a monthly payment is paid with a basic plan of S / 24.90.

Twilight – trailer

What characters are in Twilight?

Well-known Hollywood faces bring to life the protagonists of the Twilight saga. Next, we mention who they are.

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan

Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen

Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black

Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale

Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen

Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen

Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale

Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen

Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen.

Twilight – synopsis

This film focuses on the development of the relationship between Bella Swan (a teenager) and Edward Cullen (a vampire), and the subsequent efforts of Edward and his family to keep Bella safe from a group of evil vampires.