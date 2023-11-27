For a few months now, it has been said that there will be a reboot series for the franchise. Twilight, which originally released several films to keep those who once enjoyed these teen novel-style books happy. And now after months of not knowing anything about it, it seems that the production takes into consideration the leading actors of the project in question.

As seen in a podcast circulating on Youtubethe director of the adaptation, Catherine Hardwickehas mentioned that he would like to have Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega in the leading roles, that is, as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. And this is partly because they are current actors in Hollywood, and at the moment they are the most sought after because they cause a sensation with the people who follow them on social networks.

Here you can check the podcast:

This is what he mentioned regarding the inclusion of the actors:

Have you seen ‘Saltburn’? Is incredible. Today it would probably be Edward. Exactly. I think there are a lot of really interesting young actors. You just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.

This Twilight reboot is part of a reboot wave for some adaptations that we saw at the time on the big screen, and we cannot forget that a series of Harry Potter It has also been confirmed by HBO Max. For its part, the rumor has arisen of the return of The Chronicles of Narniahaving the option of starting from scratch and also finishing adapting the books, given that only three of the five that exist in total were worked on.

For now regarding Twilightit is not confirmed that these actors will participate in the series.

Via: Watch a Long

Editor’s note: I don’t know how fans of the franchise are going to take this, because when they announced the Harry Potter series, many were upset with Warner for the decision. However, this is for a new generation, so they will be able to regain success.