Twilight Out of Focus It is a BL (Boys Love) anime that came out in the summer of 2024 along with My Dear Friend Nokotan. Both series have caused headaches for Crunchyroll, which, in the second week of July, disabled comments and reviews for its licensed content for distribution in this part of the world. We don’t know when we will be able to give opinions on the forum again, however, it seems that there is a very strong reason that supports this complicated decision.

Free expression is important on platformsIn addition to generating a feeling of camaraderie, it also allows for the always necessary criticism of good and bad content within the community, so it has certainly been really difficult to take this stance.

However, respect must always prevail; While reviewing and commenting is based on aesthetic and moral judgments that in turn require nuances and subjective perspectives, that is one thing and attacking others by generating and maintaining perspectives of hatred and discrimination is quite another. That is where the limits are transgressed. Unfortunately, this happened this summer of 2024.

Nevertheless, It seems to have been “beneficial” in some way for Crunchyroll who was just facing a horde of subscribers who They criticized the use of artificial intelligence for subtitles of highly anticipated titles such as My Dear Friend Nokotan, It is worth mentioning that, If subscribers noticed the translations so quickly, it is because they do not meet the standard to which they are accustomed.

It should be noted that this was noticed by users in the United States and France, focusing especially on the English and French languages.Let’s also clarify that the criticism was not only directed at Crunchyroll, which as such received the series for distribution, it was clarified that it was already “translated and subtitled”, despite this, the platform also faced criticism, after all, it is responsible for the content.

And this was demonstrated by protecting one of the series from its summer screening: Twilight Out of Focus, a title adapted by DEEN studio (Usurei Yatsura, Ranma 1/2, Sankarea, Nanatsu no Taiza, Tadaima, Okeri, Gimai Seikatsu).

2024: Crunchyroll and the new regulation of comments and reviews

Crunchyroll and hate comments towards Twilight Out of Focus (BL)

Twilight Out of Focus It is a “risky” release, in the sense that it is a BL without any holds barred. The chemistry between the protagonists is evident and the romance stands out from the first moment, We have no veil that can accommodate the queerbaiting nor to the usual ambiguous interpretationsIn other words, it is a romance between men and of course, there will be communication conflicts and kisses projected in a precious and brilliant animation, full of details, offered to us by the DEEN studio.

Source: DEEN study

Twilight Out of Focus It is not the first title that is so open, nor will it be, however, it became popular this summer and therefore its premiere was in the sights of the entire otaku audience, and a part did not hesitate to directly and disrespectfully reproach the transmission of the BL title.

The reproaches ranged from the more traditional questions about users wanting to see “normal romances between men and women,” and also went as far as to comment on things like, “Is there no longer a fear of God?” among others. other users who criticized Twilight Out of Focus with a pure bad attitude and without any concrete narrative argument.

I mean it was said countless times that Twilight Out of Focus It’s just “a trash show”, “without a plot” or “good character design”. After this, A fierce reviewbombing began with terrible reviews, in the sense that they were bad on a structural level and that they had a malicious objective, in short, it was obvious that they were only trying to destroy the title by any means possible.

There were even several users who had not previously reviewed something and it turned out that the first thing they did when creating their profile was to join the reviewbombing of Twilight Out of Focus. Following these issues, Crunchyroll decided to disable its reviews and comments section, trying to keep all its users safe, since the DEEN studio’s anime is in serialization within the platform’s catalog.

Source: Seven Seas

Crunchyroll is looking to expand its catalog and allow all otaku to enjoy their favorite content. No one should be attacked or harassed, especially for healthy content that, in the eyes of some people, only does “bad” work by providing space for the LGBTQIA community. And young people are supposed to be very woke—without generalizing, of course—! It is shocking to see how far people go to disrespect others; in some way, the new conditions of the platform were forced.

It’s a big loss not being able to interact to share impressions of the seasonal series, but definitely It was necessary to set boundaries and avoid further exposure and hate management, because that is what it is, in the end no one forced them to watch it. Twilight Out Of Focusthey did it out of a need to make a conscious destructive “criticism”. Deplorable.

What is Twilight Out of Focus about?

To all this, Twilight Out Of Focus It tells the story of three gay couples who are in high school and develop romances full of passion and misunderstandings, just like any other teenage romance.

The couples are Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Otomo, Jin Kikuchihara and Giichi Ichikawa, and Rei Inaba and Shion Yoshino. However, the main one is the one formed by Mao with Hisashi, which, in addition, due to the design of the characters could remind you of Banana Fish, We only hope for a better ending for these young people who are beginning to get to know each other better after a film project they make together.

Source: DEEN study

Let us remember that high school is an institution for boys only.

Twilight Out of Focus: Where can I watch it? When is it released? What time?

Twilight Out Of Focus It’s available on the Crunchyroll platform, check it out hereA new episode comes out every Thursday at 8:00 am Central Mexico time.

That same day it premieres on the platform Days with my Stepsister and Akaneko Ramen. An anime from the LGBTTTQIA spectrum of the summer season is Senpai is an Otokonoko. It’s very valuable, check it out!

What do you think about all the fuss surrounding reviewbombing and disabling comments and reviews? What do you think about your titles as Twilight Out Of Focus? I read you!

