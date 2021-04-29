Version of Twilight that his fans were asking for came. This is about Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined that changes the genders of its main characters. So now we have the story of Beaufort Swan, a shy young man who moves to the city of Forks where does he meet Edythe cullen, a mysterious girl with porcelain skin, golden eyes, and enigmatic attractiveness.

Eventually, Beaufort He is pressured by the vampire girl who has to control her desires to feed on him, however she defends him from a more violent vampire who simply seeks to devour him at all costs. But, that will not be the only threat he will face, as he will also fight against Julie Black, an athletic American wolf girl who fell in love with Beaufort. No. I haven’t made up anything. It all comes in this new book by Twilight.

A new Twilight saga?

Agree, to its author, Stephenie meyerThis is not only a genre-changing story, but it also changes the speed and events of the story. For example; she mentions that Life and death it was a version of Twilight with a time twist: how could it end up in the first book? This is one of the answers that this reimagining raises.

In addition, there are small changes in the plot that make this version unique. One of the biggest is regarding Julie Black, she does not have a predominant role in this version as if she did Jacob. But, the biggest change is going to happen near the end of this book and that is the climatic point in Twilight. In the words of its author: ‘I made these changes not because I prefer them or say that the original was -bad-, but because I wanted to imar a what if ..?’ So if something caught your eye, you can buy it, although it is only available in English.

Similarly, there are no plans to make a film adaptation or to continue in any way this version of Twilight. The same as Midnight sun that tells the story from the point of view of Edward Cullen, it is unlikely to be part of something bigger.




