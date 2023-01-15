“Twilight” It came to an end in 2012 and although certain actors want a new installment of the popular saga, everything indicates that this possibility is a closed issue for Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart, who gave life to Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. Of course, fans still remember the movies with great affection and some with great curiosity, since various aspects of the plot were somewhat confused, such as the fact that the protagonists could have a daughter.

It was in the fourth movie of the franchise, “Dawn: Part 1”, in which Bella became pregnant by Edward during their honeymoon. However, this question was somewhat puzzling considering that he was dead and she was a human.

How did Bella get pregnant with Edward in “Twilight”?

After some years of uncertainty, the answer to this question came from the author of the books herself, stephenie meyer. Through her blog, the writer explained how Edward and Bella were able to procreate, despite the fact that Cullen has vampire venom in her body.

“Throughout the vampire’s body there are many versions of venom-based fluids that bear a marked resemblance to the fluid that was replaced, and function in the same way and for the same purpose,” Meyer said.

“There are still fluids related to seminal fluids in male vampires, which carry genetic information and are capable of uniting with a human egg” revealed.

Despite how logical this explanation may seem, reproduction between bloodsuckers and humans was not particularly known among these immortal beings, because many did not tolerate being so close to a living being without killing it. Therefore, the birth of Renesmee, daughter of Bella and Edward, marked a moment of great tension between the clans.

Where can I get the full “Twilight” movies?

The “Twilight” saga can be seen in its entirety on Netflix. You just have to have an active subscription to the service and that’s it.